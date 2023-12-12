Are you in need of a durable wristwatch that’s not a G-SHOCK? Casio’s rugged lineup may be the leading option for tough timepieces, but there are others with a slimmer form factor. For example, Ball and Buck presents a limited-edition reference with a distinct outdoor-ready yet elegant profile. This is the Luminox Automatic Field Watch In Original Camo.

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a timekeeping instrument with a mouthful of a name, so we have high expectations from this one. As pointed out earlier, SKU: 234182203 is an exclusive release limited to 76 numbered examples. Don’t let the refined design dictate its capabilities, because this bad boy is ready for anything the wearer is confident enough to challenge.

For exceptional durability, Ball and Buck endows the Luminox Automatic Field Watch In Original Camo with a 44 mm x 14 mm 316L stainless steel case. The same material is used for the screw-down crown and screw-in exhibition case back. Each pressured-sealed housing purportedly undergoes individual testing and is rated for a maximum depth of approximately 656 feet.

Top-notch protection ensures the Sellita SW220-1 HH5 self-winding movement remains fully functional even in extreme conditions. The 26-jewel automatic caliber boasts a 40-hour power reserve and governs the three-hand with day-date complication. Sapphire crystals with AR coatings are mounted at the top and bottom of this model.

Like it says in the name, the dial flaunts Ball and Buck’s signature camo pattern and color palette. Blaze Orange accents are then applied to seconds hand, indices, and the brand’s logo at 6 o’clock. For low-light visibility, the hours and seconds hands along with the hour markers are endowed with tritium gas tubes that remain aglow without solar charging for up to 25 years.

“This is the perfect watch for outdoorsmen or simply those who appreciate premium quality products that will stand the test of time,” states Ball and Buck about the Luminox Automatic Field Watch In Original Camo. Each unit ships with a waxed cotton travel case, numbered certificate of authenticity, a brown leather strap, and a green textile strap.

Images courtesy of Ball and Buck/Luminox