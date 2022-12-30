When you prefer a yacht with a bold and maybe somewhat menacing design, Baglietto may just have the blueprint in mind. The Panam is a 131-foot luxury vessel with an outline many would probably describe as something that a naval fleet would deploy. However, once you look past its bold exterior, the interior tells an entirely different story.

Despite the military-inspired aesthetic, at its core is an extravagant superyacht for leisurely trips out to sea. Behind the imposing stature of this ship is Cerri Cantieri Naval for the architecture, while the exterior and interior are by Francesco Paszkowski. The shipyard notes it can accommodate a total of 12 guests along with five crew.

Those staying at the guest and master staterooms have access to ensuite bathrooms with rainfall showers. Meanwhile, in-room entertainment options come from wall-mounted TVs. The 28-foot beam provides the Panam with expansive volumes within its superstructure. In fact, it boasts a total of 340 GT for owners to personalize.

For meals, there’s a dining table that can seat up to 10 in a room that frames impressive views of the scenery outside. Other amenities on the Panam include an infinity pool, daybeds, a DJ station, and fold-out terraces toward the aft beach club. Plenty of glazing ensures the spaces inside benefit from natural lighting by day.

If the weather cooperates, the bridge deck is a perfect place to hang out. Plenty of seats, sun beds, and a pool are available for all manner of fun. At night, this area becomes a relaxation hotspot as you sip drinks and enjoy meals beneath the night sky. The Panam is outfitted with three MTU 16V2000 M96 L engines to help it hit up to 31 knots.

Images courtesy of Baglietto