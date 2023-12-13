With the ever-improving manufacturing processes for electronics, companies can now shrink various components yet retain or improve performance with minimal power consumption. AYANEO’s latest crowdfunding project — the Retro Mini PC AM01 — is possible because of these advancements in technology. Now you can own a surprisingly cool piece of contemporary hardware with a vintage motif.

Although prominent brands like Valve, ASUS, and LENOVO are duking it out in the handheld gaming PC scene, AYANEO has carved a solid reputation with a string of successful launches. While its products are mostly focused on on-the-go gaming, the Retro Mini PC AM01 doubles as a compact yet remarkably capable productivity machine that evokes nostalgia.

Perhaps the only gripe we have with this item is the fact that it is a Windows PC that’s packaged to look like the Macintosh 128K. If only Apple would license its software like Microsoft, this would have been perfect. Aesthetics aside, what truly matters is the technical specifications and limited upgradability.

AYANEO offers it with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U alongside several memory and storage capacity configurations. Should you choose to max it out, your Retro Mini PC AM01 will support up to 64 GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. you just need to hook it up to a monitor, then plug in a mouse and keyboard.

Interested buyers can also grab a special add-on bundle which includes a NuPhy keyboard, an 8BitDo controller, and an AYANEO customized table mat. Use the Retro Mini PC AM01 as your workstation, multimedia center, or as a dedicated gaming rig that you can take anywhere. Units are now shipping out to backers and should be available to order as well.

Images courtesy of AYANEO