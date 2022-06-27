The Aviron rowing machine promises to help get you into the best shape of your life. It has hundreds of programs that motivate you to stay fit and healthy. It offers eight short yet effective workouts for people looking for a low-impact, full-body workout that stimulates both the body and mind.

Users can navigate the workouts and adjust resistance easily via the vibrant high-definition 22-inch touchscreen TV that comes with speakers and a front-facing camera. This machine is even perfect for beginners with its guided workouts and step-by-step videos. Users can choose the difficulty level from easy to hard and have the option to add strength training of up to 100+ pounds of resistance with each stroke.

The Aviron is a connected rower so it allows users to stream shows from Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more. They can even play live multiplayer games and join a live exercise session. As for its comfort, this rowing machine is not too heavy at 57kg. It is also easy to move around with built-in four wheels and convenient to store thanks to its patent folding design.

Moreover, this rower comes with an ergonomic, easy on/off self-returning seat, rotating handlebars, and spacious footrests. Users can increase or decrease the width between feet, hips, and legs to find their comfortable seating position.

Meanwhile, Dual Air and Magnetic System offer gradual resistance that mimics the feeling of rowing through water and the magnetic system provides strong and smooth torque. The Aviron rower also uses a commercial-grade whisper nylon belt that operates at -60 decibels. It is for the long haul thanks to a durable construction. It comes with a steel and aluminum body tested over one million cycles to guarantee it can handle intense workouts.

Images courtesy of Aviron