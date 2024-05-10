As a Batman fan, there are plenty of official merchandise to collect beyond the comic books. The legendary franchise has prompted countless collaborations with even the most unlikely companies. While most are affordable to an extent, there are a few that are practically unattainable unless you’re filthy rich. For example, the vehicles under the Automobili Pininfarina x Wayne Enterprises collection.

Whenever a partnership between DC Entertainment and another for rights to the Batman IP is formed, it’s usually followed by a lot of publicity. However, there are others intentionally kept under the radar which often end up going viral. You can consider the tie-in between the German luxury EV manufacturer and Warner Bros. Discovery as an extremely exclusive venture.

Automobili Pininfarina x Wayne Enterprises lineup consists of four bespoke hypercars engineered and designed according to what Bruce Wayne would have asked for. Interested parties are encouraged to make reservations right away given that only one example of each is planned for production.

The Battista is the hardtop option available in Dark Knight (black) and Gotham (silver) paint jobs. The body is constructed out of carbon fiber which covers a full carbon fiber monocoque chassis. Outfitted with four electric drive units for each wheel, its all-electric powertrain can muster 1,900 horsepower and 1,725.9 lb-ft of torque.

Testing tells us it can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 1.86 seconds and hit a top speed of 222 mph. A full charge supplies enough energy for up to 300 miles. Next in the Automobili Pininfarina x Wayne Enterprises collection is the B95 — also offered in Dark Knight (black) and Gotham (silver) exterior colors.

Should you choose to gamble with the weather, this barchetta provides an exhilarating open-air drive many crave. Its build also heavily relies on advanced composites to shave significant weight off yet retain the rigidity the material is known for.

Also equipped with a quad motor setup, it can reportedly complete a 0-60 mph sprint in two seconds. Range, horsepower, and torque are mirrored from the Battista, while its top speed is slightly lower at 186 mph. The success of the Automobili Pininfarina x Wayne Enterprises collection could pave the way for similar endeavors in the future.

Images courtesy of Automobili Pininfarina/Wayne Enterprises