AULUMU’s latest release, the M01, combines functionality, style, and portability. It’s designed for the modern tech enthusiast as it offers the convenience and versatility of a wireless charging station and charging pad in one.

It’s compatible with Apple devices, including the iPhone(7.5W), iPad(10W), Apple Watch(2.5W) and AirPods (5W), providing simultaneous charging for efficiency. It magnetically aligns your device for optimum charging, so you don’t have to worry about placing it in the proper position.

For an iPad, it powers up via the integrated USB-C port and cable. The AULUMU M01 also offers MagSafe charging. The MagSafe panel is adjustable so you can find the right angle if you want to use your phone while charging at the same time. It freely rotates to give you the best viewing angle and also for portability.

The AULUMU M01 rotates and then folds for compact storage. This feature, alongside its lightweight build at 9.2oz, offers flexibility for various situations. This allows you to bring it anywhere and anytime, making it the ideal work and travel companion.

Aside from Apple devices, this charger also supports non-iPhone 12/13/14/15 range Qi-enabled devices but without the magnetic alignment support. Meanwhile, the USB-C port is compatible with all devices using cable charging.

Moreover, the AULUMU M01 even functions as a night desk. It has a built-in adjustable light with three brightness level. You can use it as your night light or you turn it off using a button disguised as a magnet for MagSafe. This device definitely streamlines the charging process and is perfect for when you’re on the go.

Images courtesy of AULUMU