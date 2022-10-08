As car manufacturers gradually make the transition to electric powertrains, most opt to pay tribute to their internal combustion engines. Audi joins in as it closes out production of its V10 mill. We’re getting a new version of its two-seater sports car. This is the R8 Coupe V10 GT and it’s a fitting sendoff for the model.

For those who’ve owned or driven an Audi before, it’s important to note that its iconic all-wheel-drive system is not part of the package. Instead, they’re opting for a rear-wheel-drive on the R8 Coupe V10 GT. It touts a mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.

Output is about 602 bhp and 413 lb-ft of torque which gives it a 0-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, its top speed is around 199 mph. Audi pairs the power plant with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to enhance every gear’s acceleration via quicker shift times.

To keep drivers in full control with every turn of the steering wheel, the R8 Coupe V10 GT touts the latest Torque Rear Drive mode. It adjusts the slippage in real-time to ensure its 20-inch 10-spoke rims wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires have adequate traction.

Ceramic brakes with red calipers behind each wheel ensure adequate stopping power when needed. The R8 Coupe V10 GT comes with a CFRP anti-roll bar and bucket seats. Also, to stand out from the rest of the fleet, there are blackout tones on the badges, intake manifold, and carbon aero kits.

The cockpit of your R8 Coupe V10 GT touts black upholstery with red stitching, embroidery, and seatbelts. A special plaque at the center console denotes its number out of 333 examples. Audi, says availability should be sometime in 2023.

Images courtesy of Audi