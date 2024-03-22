More North American automotive companies are now switching to sustainable powertrains, but it seems European marques are more aggressive in their campaign. In fact, established names in the business proactively embraced the eco-friendly trend earlier than others. Audi welcomes two more additions to its e-tron lineup with the arrival of the Q6 and SQ6.

The vanilla version of the all-electric mid-size SUV is the Q6 e-tron and is the ideal option for a daily driver. Each unit is outfitted with Audi’s PPE platform — a collaborative effort with Porsche — which touts an 800V architecture for enhanced range and charging speeds. Its entry-level trim has been rated with an EPA range of 300 miles.

Its batteries are engineered to support a maximum charging protocol of 270 kW to quickly get it from 10% to 80% in roughly 21 minutes. As of this writing, EPA-rated range numbers of the SQ6 e-tron are still under wraps, but it won’t be long before they publish the results from testing.

As we shift back to the Q6 e-tron, Audi tells us it can zip from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph. Not bad for an EV of its size and weight. Should you opt for the performance-focused SQ6 e-tron trim package, the e-SUV can zoom from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and now maxes out at 143 mph.

Inside, the cabin is designed with a space-age motif in mind. Drivers face an intuitive virtual cockpit with a digital display that spans almost the entire lenght of the dashboard. Audi also considers the front passenger with an optional screen for the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron.

Up to five people can indulge in the premium comfort offered by the generous head and legroom. Cargo space is likewise spacious enough for whatever you need to haul during the trip. These specifications were all sourced from the European model of the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron.

Images courtesy of Audi