Unless you are religiously keeping track, there’s no way of knowing when companies are celebrating major milestones. As such, to the delight of horological enthusiasts, Audemars Piguet marks the 30th birthday of the Royal Oak Offshore with a limited-edition version of the original that debuted in 1993. Moreover, this new model has a specific crowd in mind.

Most watch experts point out this fresh face is a tribute to action films back in the day. The watchmaker released several commemorative takes on the Royal Oak Offshore throughout the years. Notable ones include a variant in black ceramic with yellow gold and a stealthy full black ceramic number.

The 30th-anniversary offering, “pays homage to the Royal Oak Offshore ‘End of Days’ (ref. 25770SN), released in 1999 in collaboration with Arnold Schwarzenegger that started the trend for limited series with celebrities from all walks of life,” writes AP.

Here’s what makes this bad boy special. We have a 43 mm x 14.4 mm case in black ceramic with a brushed finish. This likewise applies to the iconic octagonal fixed bezel, pushers, and screw-locked crown. Meanwhile, the crown guards and exhibition case back are in titanium.

The chronograph sports a black “Méga Tapisserie” dial with the signature in white gold at 12’ o’clock. Yellow accents adorn the hands, applied hour markers, and the numbers of its tachymeter scale on the flange. The minute track and other indices, on the other hand, are in white.

The Royal Oak Offshore’s timekeeping functions are governed by its in-house Calibre 4401 self-winding movement with a 70-hour power reserve. The package includes a black calfskin strap with yellow stitching and a yellow calfskin strap.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet