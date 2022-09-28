When you prefer watches in a more verdant hue, there is no shortage of options. Take your pick from Rolex, Omega, Hamilton, Tissot, and others have a couple available. Not to be outdone, Audemars Piguet unveils the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT. Unlike the previous model in blue ceramic, the watchmaker opts for contrast in this timepiece.

This is AP’s first use of green ceramic, and the results are remarkable. You get a geometric titanium case that measures 44 mm x 16.1 mm with an exhibition case back. From here, you can see the black bridges that hold the 24-jewel caliber 2954 manual-winding movement. It boasts a 237-hour power reserve.

The matte texture and tone of the metal appear understated against the green ceramic elements and rubber strap of the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT. The fixed octagonal bezel shows vertical brush lines, while the beveled edges are mirror polished.

The screw-down crown is also green ceramic along with the single pusher to its side. Titanium guards add a layer of protection against the occasional bump here and there. Beneath the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT’s glareproof sapphire crystal is an avant-garde dial design with plenty of geometric shapes.

The Audemars Piguet signatures are at 12 o’clock, while the tourbillon is at 9 o’clock. If you’re looking for the GMT hours, it’s on a sapphire plate at 3 o’clock, while the crown position indicator is at 6 o’clock. The Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT flaunts pink gold Royal Oak hands with lume on the spine. The hour markers and minute track are all on the black flange.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet