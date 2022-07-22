After listing the spectacular $15 million Sierra Drive House in Beverly Hills, California, The Agency is showcasing another remarkable piece of real estate. This time, they’re taking you to Sandisfield, Massachusetts for the Atwater This 321-acre property seems like a perfect choice for people who value peace and privacy.

Plus, if you miss the urban hustle and bustle it’s just a two-hour drive away from New York City. The sprawling estate looks like nothing but a sea of trees framed by the New England shorelines and mountains of the Berkshires. However, there are multiple structures within the 3,800-square-foot compound.

Its remote location also allows owners to arrive and leave by helicopter when they’re in a hurry. Nevertheless, the drive should be more scenic anyway. Atwater can accommodate up to 20 people in total across the mid-century main house, guest house, bunkhouse, and an Airstream trailer.

The overall setting may appear rustic, but it’s replete with modern creature comforts save for air conditioning. Atwater’s volumes feel cozy and inviting thanks to the use of wood and large windows. Natural light freely bathes the interiors during the day.

Top-class appliances from Fisher Paykel, Wolf, and Bosch are available. Plus the countertops feature Vermont marble. Those hoping for a pool are not getting one here. Instead, you have a fantastic outdoor soaking tub. Just kidding! A 33-acre private pond promises a lot of fun in the water.

A vintage boathouse makes great storage for your PWC and other marine toys. There are a total of three docks with chairs you can lounge on. Better yet, there’s an over-water swing just begging for crazy shenanigans. Some of the cool stuff you can find includes a hammock for napping and a lakeside fire pit for those cold nights outside.

Images courtesy of The Agency