ATOWAK is proud to announce the launch of its latest timepiece, the TARANTULA. Inspired by the ancient venomous spider of the same name, the TARANTULA watch combines exquisite craftsmanship with unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. The ATOWAK TARANTULA is launching on July 18th on ATOWAK’s official website with an MSRP of USD 2,199. Pre-orders are now open for signing up: https://tarantula.atowak.com/

An exceptional feature of TARANTULA is its satellite wandering hour wheel, perched atop the mesmerizing cobweb dial. This structure guarantees precise timekeeping while providing a visually stunning display. The satellite wandering hour is a rare luxury feature, imbuing TARANTULA with significant value and rarity. Limited to only 500 pieces, making it a cherished timepiece for watch enthusiasts.

The TARANTULA’s dial features multiple layers, each carefully assembled by hand to ensure its delicacy. The dial’s huge cobweb structure allows you to appreciate TARANTULA’s mesmerizing beauty at any time.

Crafted with exquisite craftsmanship, TARANTULA’s case design is extremely slim, elegant, and of high quality. The TARANTULA’s case is assembled from three layers of hand-polished stainless steel components, each of which undergoes over 20 hand-polishing processes to achieve the best display. The curved case is not only elegant but also provides the most comfortable wearing experience.

TARANTULA’s numerals and carousel hands are illuminated with Swiss Super-LumiNova that glows in low-light conditions, making it even more fascinating at night. The Super-LumiNova is a highly sought-after feature in luxury watches, providing the wearer with the ability to read the time in any lighting condition.

The NBR rubber strap of the TARANTULA provides a brand-new wearing experience. Made from high-quality nitrile butadiene rubber, this strap is extremely soft and durable, with excellent waterproof and antibacterial capabilities. The TARANTULA’s strap is also highly customizable, each watch comes along with two straps in different colors to suit any personal style. The lightweight and elegant design, coupled with the comfort of the rubber strap, makes TARANTULA the perfect accessory for any occasion.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ATOWAK TARANTULA to the world. This watch is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, incorporating unique features that set it apart. We invite watch enthusiasts to personally experience TARANTULA and discover the never-ending mystery it holds.” – Johnny Deng, CEO of ATOWAK

The ATOWAK TARANTULA will launch on July 18th, with an MSRP of USD 2,199. Pre-orders are now open for signing up: https://tarantula.atowak.com/

About ATOWAK:

ATOWAK has focused on expertly merging original ideas and fascinating methods of time display, and the company is obsessed with fine machinery, in which hundreds of delicate parts are interwoven and enmeshed together. ATOWAK seeks out countless ways to create unique structures and overcomes any obstacle to realizing each and every marvelous complication. ATOWAK teams devote themselves to making your time more unique.

For more information, please visit ATOWAK’s official website: www.atowak.com