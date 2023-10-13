After establishing itself as a major player in the mobile gaming market via its ridiculously powerful ROG Phone series, ASUS is also bolstering its regular handset lineup with a compact yet capable flagship. This is the Zenfone 10 and it’s out to prove that size is a trivial aspect when it comes to performance and ergonomics.

These days, consumers typically expect high-end Android smartphones to ship with large, curved screens. A huge display is certainly appealing for digital content consumption, but it can be difficult to navigate with one hand. In some scenarios, our grip on the device is affected when we try to reach the far-end corners of the panel.

At only 146.5 mm x 68.1 mm x 9.4 mm and 172 grams, the Zenfone 10 easily fits into your palm. There are five colorways to pick from: Starry Blue, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. ASUS even throws in a free bumper case out of the box – an awesome bonus.

It features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover, an aluminum frame, and a bio-based plastic rear with a stylish matte finish. Next is the 5.9-inch AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung that supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. ASUS equips the Zenfone 10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

LPDDR5X RAM configurations include 8 GB and 16 GB, while internal storage is available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options. It packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide as well. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles video calls and selfies.

Powering your Zenfone 10 is a 4,300 mAh battery supporting 30W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging. Testing shows it can last well over a day with average use. To our surprise, ASUS even engineered this handy handset with IP68-rated water resistance.

Images courtesy of ASUS