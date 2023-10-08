What’s your ideal home entertainment setup? Take note that this varies depending on the individual’s personal preferences, but one thing remains constant. Yes, it’s a TV! Everybody wants to enjoy a cinematic experience, which is why larger displays are becoming ubiquitous in every household. However, if it’s portability that counts, Asus recently launched the ZenBeam L2.

The Taiwanese computer hardware and consumer electronics firm is hardly the first to offer a handy device like this. For years, Anker’s Nebula series has built a solid reputation in the portable projector segment. Soon thereafter, the competition also flooded the market with alternatives that were ridiculously cheap yet underwhelming.

Currently, all the buzz is directed at Samsung’s way with its second-generation The Freestyle. Although there are some notable Chinese brands with feature-packed portable projectors worth considering, ASUS’ ZenBeam L2 has a distinct advantage over them. Namely, it ships with certified Android TV out of the box.

Some portable projectors claim to run on Android TV but most use heavily modified scripts of the operating system. Meanwhile, the ZenBeam L2 takes it even further with Chromecast and Hey Google hands-free controls. The portable projector can output images between 40” to 120” depending on its position relative to the screen or wall.

Asus says the rated LED lumens output is 960 with a Full-HD native resolution and support for 4K content. For an even more immersive viewing experience, 10W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon provide superior audio quality. Controls are located on top, while an integrated strap makes it easy to move around.

No need to manually tweak the settings as the instant autofocus, four-corner correction, and H/V keystone automatically adjust the picture. Physical ports include HDMI, USB-A, 2x USB-C, and 3.5 mm audio jack. A full charge lasts up to 3.5 hours. The ASUS ZenBeam L2 ships with a remote and a carrying bag.

Images courtesy of ASUS