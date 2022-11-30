The Aston Martin Design Team continues its reach into real estate under its ongoing series of architectural projects called Automotive Galleries and Lairs. After the introduction of its first private residence designs in 2020, they are now following it up with its first residential offer in Asia, the No. 001 Minami Aoyama.

Aston Martin teamed up with Japanese concierge leader VIBROA on this project. This is a four-story private home located in the Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama in Tokyo. The home will feature a two-car garage with a glass wall that looks into a room inside the house. It will have a gym, wine cellar, home cinema, and private spa. Best of all, it will include an automotive gallery that showcases your prized Aston Martins.

This is a fully-furnished property that will have a roof terrace that overlooks Tokyo. Construction for No. 001 Minami Aoyama will finish in November 2023 and then turned over to its private buyer. Speaking about the project, Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, said, “The influence of Tokyo culture, with its amazing history and style, holds an important creative space within our design studio. I see fashion, architectural, and even culinary references being considered by our team when developing their work, so their presence can really be felt within our practice.”

Reichman said No. 001 Minami Aoyama will have clean lines and seamless boundaries for its exterior. This way residents will be able to “connect with and experience this unique location.” This property joins the other Aston Martin residences in Miami and New York.

