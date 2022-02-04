We are constantly enamored by the beautiful and luxurious models Aston Martin pump out on a regular basis. Its catalog covers a broad range of vehicles such as hypercars, supercars, sedans, and SUVs. The company may be relatively new in the latter segment, but they’re about to make a major statement in 2022. Welcome the DBX707 – a flagship trim that promises peak performance.

In a market flooded with upscale options from the likes of Maserati, Land Rover, Mercedes-AMG, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley, to name a few, how does the DBX707 stack up? The British marque states their machine is “the world’s most powerful luxury SUV” to date.

On the other hand, it may be a short-lived claim when we have the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to compare it with. Nevertheless, Aston Martin certainly outclasses the two when it comes to elegance. The DBX707 is packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 supplied by AMG.

They’re pairing the engine with the establishment’s latest nine-speed wet-clutch transmission. The SUV outputs 697 bhp with 664 lb-ft of torque that is unleashed via all four wheels. Testing numbers show a top speed of 193 mph with a 0-62 mph sprint in just 3.3 seconds. Its rear electronic differential and suspension system has been revamped as well.

Meanwhile, reliable stopping power comes from ceramic brakes. Visually, however, there’s very little to set it apart from the standard trim. Still, a closeup inspection reveals subtle changes to the grille, daytime running lamps, air intakes, front splitter, and brake cooling ducts. Aston Martin will gladly let you customize your DBX707 further for that bespoke touch.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin