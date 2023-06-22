Luxury French book publisher Assouline is branching to interior home décor with its new Travel From Home Candle. There are six scented candles to choose from, each inspired by Assouline’s best-selling Travel Series titles, and meant to transport you to far-off destinations, even to the moon.

Each candle is perfumed by renowned nose Jérôme Epinette with scents inspired by the locales profiled in its best-selling tomes: Mykonos Muse, Tulum Gypset, Marrakech Flair, Ibiza Bohemia, Gstaad Glam, and the Moon Paradise. The scents are intended to mimic the essence of each destination.

Mykonos Muse will take you to the Greek island and breath in the Aegean Sea with notes of almond, tonka bean, green fig, and cyclamen. Similarly, Ibiza Bohemia takes you on a Mediterranean getaway with its fruity mix of green apple, lemon, and bergamot. Meanwhile, the Tulum Gypset in the Assouline Travel From Home Candle Collection features earthy aromas of black pepper, cardamom, sage, and eucalyptus that evoke visions of the Caribbean coast.

Gstaad Glam has notes of cedarwood, juniper berry, cypress, black tobacco, and palo santo to evoke the enveloping warmth of a winter escape. Then journey to the exotic desert city of Marrakech with senses of cypress, sweet cedarwood, juniper berry, a haze of black tobacco leaves, bergamot, neroli, and citrus.

Of course, the Moon Paradise candle leaves room for interpretation with its mixed scent of black pepper, bamboo, and cashmere wood. Each candle in the Assouline Travel From Home Candle Collection has a 50-hour burn time, is housed in a ceramic vase designed with the same iconic serigraphy of symbol seen on its book counterpart box, and arrives in a decorative box.

Images courtesy of Assouline