With cycling becoming the trending form of exercise amid the pandemic, runners might be feeling a little left out. However, apparel manufacturers like ASICS are some of the leading names that regularly cater to their needs. Much like other renowned brands, they’re revisiting their older catalogs. This leads to a revival of a classic dubbed the GEL-QUANTUM 180 RE.

This modern revamp of a retro silhouette from the 1990s is available in two colorways. Our favorite among the duo is the Black/Carrier Grey, while the other is in White/Glacier Grey. The GEL-QUANTUM 180 RE is based on the GEL-MAI.

Like most athletic shoes, ergonomics and energy return are crucial characteristics users look for. For these running sneakers, ASICS’ GEL system takes center stage. According to the Japanese sportswear brand, they have revamped their proprietary technology. In their words, it has been “retooled, remade, calibrated, and refined.”

The material on the GEL-QUANTUM 180 RE, “reduces impact, increases shock absorption, and is strategically placed for maximum comfort.” The rear unit handles heel strikes, while the front cushions your forefoot during forward movement.

This tells us the GEL-QUANTUM 180 RE should help you meet or exceed your target metrics. The upper’s presentation borrows from the GEL-MAI and uses synthetic leather and mesh fabric. The design shows wave-like overlays. It also uses toggled speed laces for convenience and to give you the best fit.

The new ASICS emblem is visible on the lateral side of the heel, while the original branding can be seen on the tongue and insole of the GEL-QUANTUM 180 RE. It likewise retains the classic midsole of the model that inspired this reissue. You can grab these when they drop early in February 2022.

Images courtesy of ASICS