Are you browsing our pages for the next addition to your growing watch collection? What style do you have in mind? If you’re not picky when it comes to presentation, perhaps this latest gem from Arnold & Son will find its home on your wrist. The Double Tourbillon Jade appears to be an exquisite option for formal affairs.

We often favor the more avant-garde creations, but also respect classic design. The latter is where this new timekeeping instrument from Arnold & Son shines. It touts a 43.50-mm round case in either 18-carat white or red gold (5N). Established in 1764, any trade would not last this long if not for the outstanding quality of craftsmanship and reliability.

The Double Tourbillon Jade embodies the watchmaker’s pursuit of perfection in all aspects. Moreover, it showcases their mechanical mastery with two tourbillons in full display. Dual time zones are represented by two white opal sub-dials mounted vertically against the verdant backdrop of the primary dial.

As indicated by its namesake, Arnold & Son uses green jade from Wyoming. The cutouts accommodate the tourbillons in a horizontal configuration to form a cross layout on the Double Tourbillon Jade. Each sub-dial outline and upper bridge of the tourbillons match the shade of the precious metal its case uses.

Meanwhile, the sub-display on top sports the Arnold & Son branding and Roman numeral hour markers. The one on the bottom bears the “Swiss Made” marking and is adorned with Arabic numerals. Both sub-dials use blue skeleton hands to tell the time.

The Arnold & Son Double Tourbillon Jade is paired with a hand-stitched alligator leather strap in green or black with a pin buckle closure. Finally, the in-house A&S8513 manual movement governs everything you see here.

Images courtesy of Arnold & Son