Greek studio Aristides Dallas Architects has unveiled its latest architectural proposal, a vacation house steeped into the rocky slopes of northwest Corfu, Greece called “Villa V.” The design proposition involves the structure being anchored into the topography using retaining stone walls, so the structure emerges like convergent tectonic plates that open out to sea views.

The villa is developed in three levels to follow the ground’s inclination. The middle, which hosts the common spaces, is formed using a pair of thick slabs placed in a 45-degree angle on the stone walls facing the nearby rock island. Arranged around the central composition are the bedrooms and they maintain a functional and morphological relation with it as expressed through gaps on the stone walls. They appear discreet while allowing the natural topography to surround them.

Access to Villa V is via an open staircase at the back, which leads to the middle or the common space level. From the entrance, guests can right away see through the living room and the kitchen, and get a glimpse of the amazing sea views. The living room is accessible via a small stair and from here will take guests to the first pair of bedrooms.

A continuous glass façade connects the common spaces to an expansive terrace. Meanwhile, the master bedroom is accessed by another small stairway placed on a small internal bridge and guests can get to the second pair of bedrooms by crossing the living room and the kitchen.