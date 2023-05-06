Summer is almost upon us and it’s time for guys to break out the grills and have a good old-fashioned backyard barbecue. Actually, you can enjoy this pastime anywhere as long as the appropriate cooking equipment is available. Beer is typically the complementary booze to enjoy along with whatever is on the menu, but the BizzareBQ is positioned to become a fascinating alternative.

It’s obvious that beer is not the only alcoholic beverage allowed in these types of activities. Depending on the drinkers’ personal tastes there are plenty of options to consider. However, Ardberg is catering to people who prefer to sip a glass of Scotch with this single malt expression curated for those who enjoy their cookouts.

According to Ardberg, “you start with a hare-brained idea, you bring together three unique casks, two masters in their own right, and a whole lot of heat and smoke… what do you get? You get the Distillery’s first ever barbecue-inspired whisky.” Behind the BizzareBQ are Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden and grilling expert Christian Stevenson.

Creating this blend was most likely one awesome experience for the folks involved. This odd endeavor focuses on attributes that make grilled food so irresistible. “Toasting a selection of three casks, double charred oak casks, Pedro Ximénez sherry casks and BBQ casks,” shares the distillery.

As noted on the product page, the BizzareBQ is a Scotch that boasts a hue of “glowing charcoal embers.” It smells like a combination of aromatic herbs, cinnamon, espresso, spices, Treacle toffee, smokey wood, charcoal, soot, citrus, fennel, aniseed, grilled artichokes, and seared meat. Take a sip to experience cured leather, clove, ginger, tar cackle, wood smoke, grilled steak, chili oil, and spice.

Images courtesy of Ardberg