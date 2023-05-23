The Arc’Teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX shoe is a high-performance, all-season running shoe made to go any distance. It ensures you and your feet stay comfortable under the rain or snow and keeps you on the path while tackling challenging terrains.

This performance shoe has waterproof and windproof GORE-TEX uppers for comfort in the wettest conditions. Its breathable material made from a combination of 85% EVA / 15% Polyolefin blend, helps regulate temperature by allowing moisture vapor to escape and in the process, keeping your feet dry and comfortable.

Meanwhile, a dual-layer internal construction minimizes friction to avoid unwanted skin chaffing. The Arc’Teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX shoe also has a spacious toebox to give your toes more wiggle room. Then there’s the heel and forefoot stack which absorbs shock on hard-packed terrain while the grippy Vibram Megagrip outsole with aggressive 4mm lug patterns offers a secure and strong grip on muddy trails.

The Arc’Teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX shoe is for long-distance runs. Aside from its breathable materials and strong traction, it is also lightweight so it doesn’t weigh you down. It is durable and abrasion resistant, making it a great choice for hikes or treks up uneven or slippery paths.

These shoes can weather the storm and can keep you grounded, literally, when hiking up glaciers. All the while, they are also flexible and comfortable to wear on a daily basis even during trips to the mall. Not to mention, these come in a rugged, versatile silhouette that would look good with just about anything.

Images courtesy of Arc’Teryx