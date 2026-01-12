Now that 2025 is over, people can look forward to a fresh start. Some choose to work themselves for personal reasons. Others may want to face challenges they have repeatedly said no to. How about you? What plans do you have for 2026? If it involves a new bike, KTM is happy to offer the latest models from its Duke range.

From what we can gather, there is a unit that will appeal to every moto enthusiast. However, if it’s top-of-the-line specifications and performance you are after, these two are some of the best options out there. Of course, we’re talking about the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo.

Both share some similarities yet deliver distinct riding experiences. Before we get into that, here are the details consistent across the board. On paper, the SKUs are listed under the Austrian marque’s naked bike category. Design-wise, you’re looking at an aggressive silhouette devoid of any unnecessary cosmetic add-ons.

Mounted within the sturdy trellis frame of the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo is a beast. An expertly tuned LC8 V-twin cranking out 190 horsepower and 107 lb-ft. of torque. Then there’s the ram air intake system with a whopping 10-liter capacity to ensure the engine gets all the oxygen it needs.

Elsewhere, this motorcycle takes into account rider comfort to ensure extended fun on the road or tracks. The manufacturer says all aspects related to ergonomics are taken into account here. As for what sets the two apart, the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo touts WP Semi-Active Suspension Technology (SAT). Meanwhile, the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R opts for manual adjustments.

Images courtesy of KTM