For those of you who love horological products, we often feature some of the most exclusive ones out there. While the watchmaking industry is facing stiff competition from Apple’s wearables, there is still a market for high-end mechanical timepieces. Here is a super-exclusive offering in the form of the Hermès Arceau L’Heure De La Lune collection. With only limited examples available for certain models, collectors will undoubtedly be fighting over this highly fashionable item.

Aside from the sophisticated complications and expert craftsmanship that goes into each wristwatch, watchmakers regularly use luxurious components. In order to stand out, design and movement are crucial pieces of a puzzle that dictates its value. Hence, Hermès is not holding back when it comes to the Arceau L’Heure De La Lune.

The Hermès Arceau L’Heure De La Lune collection features five attractive variants. Starting off with dial materials that we can source from our planet are the Lapis Lazuli and Blue Pearl versions. These will be regularly part of the catalog with no production limitations. Up next are the meteorite series with the Lunar Black and Sahara variants listed at 36 pieces each. Finally, there’s the Martian, which is perhaps the most unique with only two in production.

Another notable element of these extravagant and fashionable timekeepers is the moon phase complication. It touts two sub-dials for the time and the date and each is paired with mother-of-pearl moons. These represent how people living in the northern and southern hemisphere see our closest celestial neighbor. The Arceau L’Heure De La Lune collection relies on Hermès Manufacture H1837 movement.

Images courtesy of Hermès