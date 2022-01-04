When you’re a relatively new player in the sustainable mobility segment, it’s best to stick with what you can deliver. Lofty promises can often lead to devastating criticisms when they do not meet expectations. Arc was seemingly in that precarious position shortly after its reveal of the Vector back in 2018. However, that’s about to change.

It can be very disappointing to learn that a machine you really want eventually ends up as only a concept. Perhaps that’s what a lot of people were thinking in the years following the debut of the Arc. After a massively successful crowdfunding campaign, it was a shock for clients to learn about its financial troubles. However, the demand for it was too strong.

Fast-forward to 2022, and we’re now hearing great news about its development. According to Arc founder Marc Truman, the first few units will soon ship out to buyers. Despite the negative PR behind it, the hype is at an all-time high all over again. In fact, the striking silhouette of this electric superbike never ceases to impress.

The blackout color scheme is on point as it endows the Vector with an aggressive yet stealthy vibe. Other chromatic customizations are likewise available. To date, Arc still claims their ride “is the most advanced electric motorcycle ever brought to market.” Its use of cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and a sporty outline makes it hard to ignore.

Images of the Vector minus its aerodynamic body kits reveal a monocoque construction. The carbon fiber battery module becomes the foundation for its lightweight yet solid build. All other components are engineered around this architecture and it looks cohesive. The zero-emission moto promises around 138 horsepower with a top speed electronically limited to 125 mph.

Images courtesy of Arc