Sheet metal is a common furniture material, but it’s rarely exposed. It mostly serves as an internal framework or hides beneath upholstery. But Deniz Özdemir puts the material front and center in his A’ Design Award-winning Arc One lounge chair. A single bent sheet metal surface makes up the entire furniture piece, sweeping in continuous curves to form the backrest, the seat, and even the legs.

It eliminates welding or assembly, reduces production complexity, and enables efficient storage and transport. Its design, according to Özdemir, explores how minimal material and simplified manufacturing can achieve maximum performance. It’s a minimalist furniture piece inspired by what he called “a balance of structural clarity and refined geometry.”

The sheet metal surface serves both form and function for the Arc One lounge chair. Meanwhile, the contrasting leather cushion breaks the sinuous geometry in an aesthetically pleasing way. These are removable leather cushions on the seat and back/headrest with large snap fasteners integrated into the strap details. The cushions are also easily replaceable for maintenance or color changes.

The cushions enhance comfort while the curved metal form provides ergonomic support. Additionally, the sleek, single-piece fluid form of the chair means you can stack several on top of each other for compact storage and easy transport. To ensure structural integrity and visual balance, it utilized precise form development and bending geometry. The process ensured the chair’s stability and load performance. Arc One creates a modern, sophisticated, and timeless presence with its sleek silhouette. It adds a distinct style to different interior environments.

Images courtesy of A’Design Award and Competition