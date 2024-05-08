With most of its Android OEM rivals finished with their respective hardware announcements this year, Apple hyped up its 2024 catalog refresh with a slew of new iPads and accessories. Dubbed “Let Loose,” the virtual event featured company CEO Tim Cook alongside other employees as they unveiled the iPad Pro M4 11-inch/13-inch, Pencil Pro, and iPad Air M2 11-inch/13-inch.

Unfortunately, those hoping for a new iPad Mini are out of luck as the Cupertino, California-based tech giant focused on the flagship SKUs. Many believe it is the right move given that almost all its competitors have released large-format Android slates for a few years. Leading the pack is the iPad Pro M4.

The slogan for this model says it touts “the world’s most advanced display, M4 chip, and Apple Pencil Pro.” By now, tech-savvy consumers that Apple’s in-house silicone has little to no equal when it comes to performance, versatility, and battery life. Even if you recently bought an iPad Pro, many consider this a worthwhile upgrade.

Available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch — both are shipping with a vibrant UItra Retina XDR panels. Behind the marketing mumbo-jumbo Apple just wants to let us know these bad boys are decked with cutting-edge OLED technology. The former measures 5.3 mm thick, while the latter is even slimmer at 5.1 mm.

To truly unlock the capabilities of the iPad Pro M4, pair it with the Pencil Pro. Professional creatives can use it for drawing, editing, and more. It magnetically attaches to the frame and recharges wirelessly at the same time. Imaging-wise we have a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front-facing sensor with TrueDepth technology.

Next up is the iPad Air M2 — a premium slate geared for casual use. As noted by the name, it’s powered by Apple’s M2 SoC and is also available in 11-inch and 13-inch with four colorways. Choose from Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue. Like the new flagship option, it is also compatible with the Pencil Pro.

All of Apple’s new iPads promise approximately 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi, while the 5G variants last around 9 hours when connected via mobile data. Adds the Magic Keyboard to turn these tablets into portable productivity platforms. The iPad Pro M4 11-inch/13-inch, iPad Air M2 11-inch/13-inch, Pencil Pro, and other accessories are now available to order.

Images Courtesy of Apple