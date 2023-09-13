It’s finally that time of the year as Apple officially introduced its most important annual hardware refresh. You might have heard tech pundits complain about how minimal the upgrades are with each iteration in contrast to Android devices. However, the new iPhone 15 series might be the most feature-packed and game-changing smartphones from the company yet.

We’re sure many of you noticed that we tend to favor products that are closely tied to Google’s Android operating system. Given Apple’s tendency to peddle their wares at premium prices despite the lackluster capabilities does make an informed consumer think twice. Nevertheless, the iPhone 15 range – particularly the Pro versions are seriously impressive.

As usual, users who want the very best experience should consider the flagship models. Before we get into the nitty gritty of these, let’s go through a quick overview of what the standard units bring the table. We have the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which come with 6.1” and 6.7” displays, respectively. These are powered by an A16 Bionic chipset and sport an aluminum frame with color-infused glass available in black, yellow, green, blue, and pink.

The imaging sensors of the iPhone 15 have been upgraded and these now benefit from the Dynamic Island, which debuted last year on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This year, Apple opted to endow the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with an aerospace-grade titanium alloy build presented in four colorways. We have Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium.

Running the show here is the brand’s most powerful silicon on an iPhone yet – the A17 Pro. In fact, it’s capable of running apps and games seamlessly with AAA titles such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to name a few. Finally, the entire iPhone 15 range will ship with USB-C ports instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

Images courtesy of Apple