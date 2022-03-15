Nobody would have guessed that after roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, what would soon follow is the threat of nuclear war. The world is somewhat in a dark place right now with all that has been happening. Therefore, we should be ready for the worst. Apocalypse Manufacturing, in the meantime, wants to arm you with the Dark Horse.

Like its recent outing with a RAM 1500 TRX, the outfit is back with another 6×6 custom build. This time, they’re taking the new Ford Bronco and turning it into a beefy behemoth. This mean machine is the first of its kind since the Blue Oval launched the platform and it looks ready to face whatever is in the way head-on.

There’s talk that the pickup version of the Ford Bronco is no longer in development. Originally, it was supposedly arriving in 2024. If you were one of the many who were eagerly waiting for the truck version, the Dark Horse is the closest you can get for now. Apocalypse Manufacturing shares that the first unit will go under the hammer at the Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction next month.

The V6 engine of the donor vehicle receives a tuning package that involves the ECU, exhaust, and injectors. We’re now looking at a 400-horsepower beast that delivers all that output to all six wheels via an in-house middle tandem axle. The Dark Horse measures 225 inches from tip to tail.

it’s outfitted with 20” alloy SFJ rims wrapped in 37” Patagonia tires. Apocalypse Manufacturing teases that a future trim of the Dark Horse could see a more substantial upgrade. They plan to equip it with a supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine rated at 700 horsepower.

Images courtesy of Apocalypse Manufacturing