After a string of new Royal Oak models to celebrate the line’s 50th anniversary, Audemars Piguet shares another elegant timekeeping instrument. While the former may be the more iconic model, some buyers may prefer a more traditional silhouette. That’s where the new Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon comes in. At first glance, it’s clear this will become an instant classic.

The watchmaker knows that its clients crave the opulence associated with the name. As such, it gladly constructs the Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon with a combination of premium materials. The craftsmanship that goes into each example is at the level of the finest jewelry, and is a remarkable show of skill.

To start off, the timepiece is presented in a 41 mm round case fashioned out of 18K white gold. The precious metal is also visible on the lugs, crown, and on the case back. To contrast the silvery sheen, AP opts for an octagonal case middle in black ceramic for the Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon.

The geometric outline of this section is subtle and is a cool tribute to the Royal Oak. Next up are the sapphire crystals. The one on the case back is flat and grants a view of the pink gold rotor winding the in-house 27-jewel Calibre 2950. This 270-part automatic movement boasts an impressive 65-hour power reserve and beats at a frequency of 3 Hz 21,600 vph.

Meanwhile, the black onyx dial and its black lacquered inner bezel sit under a double-domed sapphire. True to its name, the defining feature of the Stygian backdrop is the flying tourbillon complication at 6 o clock. Audemars Piguet pairs a black rubber-coated strap with an 18K white gold clasp closure to the Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet