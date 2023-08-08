Forget hooking your hammock to a tree or any rod with the Anymaka portable hammock stand. It ensures a stable and secure structure to set up your hammock anytime and anywhere. Plus, it sets up at lightning speed giving you more time for relaxation.

Its patent-pending Snap-Fold design allows for a three-second installation of its sturdy, rust-resistant, and impact-resistant aluminum frame that can support up to 250 kg. It saves you the hassle of having to bring extra tools or hunting for trees, thus also allowing you to move or swing as you like without harming the trees.

The Anymaka is lightweight at 10.4 kg and comes with its own padded bag for transport. It offers seamless adjustment for your seating or reclining position. A quick slide at the arm pins effortlessly switches it between Lounge Mode and Chair Mode. Moreover, the 8-level tension adjustment points on each arm let you find your own comfy space so you can tailor it according to your height or posture. This way, you can lie flat on your back, recline, or sit snugly without the discomfort of feeling cramped or dangling feet.

This stand is compatible with any gathered-end hammocks and features U-shaped cradles predesigned for a detachable rotating canopy. Its aircraft-grade aluminum construction also ensures no wobbling while anti-sleep feet enhance grip and stability on any terrain to prevent it from flipping or slipping. When it’s time to pack up and go, all it takes is a single, smooth pull and the Anymaka folds back into its folded state.

