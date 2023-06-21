Free your desk and your mind from clutter with the Anker 615 USB GaN Power Strip. It gets rid of messy cables and lets you carry light wherever you need to work as it can power different devices simultaneously.

This charger provides 65W of high-speed USB-C output so it can juice up a wide range of tech gadgets. These include phones, laptops, tablets, and more. It can charge a MacBook Pro 14” up to 50% in just 37 minutes so you can catch up on those deliverables.

The Anker 615 USB GaN Power Strip comes with five ports. There are two fast-charging USB-C ports, a USB-A outlet, and two AC outlets. The USB-C ports can deliver a max output of 65W and the USB-A 12W. All these ports are packed in a portable, lightweight, and sleek design that easily slips into the pocket of your jeans or shirt and takes up very little space on your desk.

This power strip weighs just 320 grams and is compact at 4.68” × 2.32” × 1.85”. Best of all, it is designed for safety. It is grounded, has a fire-resistant casing, and comes with ActiveShield 2.0 for all-around and real-time protection. The battery management system intelligently monitors and regulates temperature to protect the power strip and your device from over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits.

All these functional and practical features make the Anker 615 USB GaN Power Strip a great power plug for everyday use or for travel. It combines power delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ 3.0 technology to “deliver a tailored, high-speed charge to virtually any USB device.”

Images courtesy of Anker