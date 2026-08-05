Shuichi Shigeno’s Initial D manga is a global hit and also served to introduce motorsports enthusiasts to Touge racing. Japan has plenty of winding, narrow mountain passes that will test the mettle of any driver. The series is celebrating a significant milestone this year, and Angle Clover is promoting it with the Initial D 30th Anniversary Collaboration collection.

Similar to last month’s Wangan Midnight tie-in, the Japanese label is once again delivering another timepiece duo. These two models are based on the titular father-son duo in the series and their respective rides. One is Takumi Fujiwara’s Toyota AE86 (IN45-AE86), while the other is Bunta Fujiwara’s Subaru GC8 (IN45-GC8).

While the design may not exactly blow the competition out of the water, it’s classy enough to suit any occasion. True to the source material, each version flaunts distinct details to reflect the character and their machines. Before we get into that, let’s start with what both Initial D 30th Anniversary Collaboration watches have in common.

Its case measures 45 mm x 45 mm and is crafted out of stainless steel. A fixed dial frames an open-work dial, while a medallion with an Initial D 30th Anniversary engraving adorns the case back. An unspecified self-winding movement is in charge of the chronograph complications.

Likewise, the subsidiary counters are in the style of car instrument clusters. The IN45-AE86 touts a carbon fiber weave pattern on the bezel, a black dial, applied hour markers/hands/screws/crown in silver, and the number “86” at 12 o’clock.

Meanwhile, IN45-GC8 features a brushed black bezel, a blue dial, applied hour markers/hands/screws/crown in gold, and the number “8” at 12 o’clock. Finally, the two variants in the Initial D 30th Anniversary Collaboration collection ship with faux alligator leather straps.

Images courtesy of Angel Clover