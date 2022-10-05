Everyone knows that sleep is essential to stay in good health. Studies show that when the human body is constantly deprived of rest, it can lead to a range of illnesses in the long run. Hence, some people make it a point to track their metrics to see if they get enough of it. Amazon introduces the Halo Rise to help out.

These days, there’s no need for complicated medical equipment to record how well you slept. Instead, everybody can conveniently do so with the aid of wearables. In fact, all the latest fitness trackers and smartwatches integrate this tracking feature which means is as ubiquitous as it can get. However, the online retail giant’s latest hardware offers something different.

If you’re like some folks who prefer to sleep without any accessory on their wrist, the Halo Rise needs to be on your shopping list. Amazon’s hybrid bedside lamp can do so via a radar sensor as it emits low-power radio signals. Those who worry about privacy will be glad to know there are no microphones or cameras here.

It can detect your breathing patterns and how much you toss and turn overnight. It takes all the data and runs it through a proprietary algorithm to rate your slumber. Amazon claims the Halo Rise underwent extensive testing and its performance was compared “against the clinical gold standard for sleep analysis.”

Other factors the device takes into account are the room’s ambient temperature/humidity. It also considers your body type and age. The disc-shaped housing features a translucent section for ambient lighting, while the lower area displays the time. A metal tube forms the stand. Of course, it is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Echo devices.

Images courtesy of Amazon