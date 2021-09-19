Unwind and relax in the comforts of your own home with the Amass Afterdream. It gives the same mind-mellowing effect as with other spirits but without the alcohol and that’s because of its mixture.

It is a cannabis-infused drink made with a blend of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD, and Delta-8 at 60mg each. The components mimic the feeling one gets when drinking a strong cocktail. You get that limb-loosening and mind-mellowing feeling aka, you get high. A 1.5 oz serve can take 20-40 minutes to take its full effect although the tolerance can vary according to a person’s experience with cannabis consumption. Likewise, the duration of the high also depends on one’s tolerance to cannabis.

The Amass Afterdream is totally non-alcoholic and only uses a proprietary hydrosteam distilled spirit as its base. Like other cocktails, it too has a pleasing smell and taste. Rosemary and mint mix with lemon gives it its sweet herbal aroma. Meanwhile, leafy botanicals like thyme and parsley give it a mildly citrus effect on the palate.

Then there’s the orris root with its bitterness mellowed down by fresh apple and cucumber. Other botanicals used in this beverage include juniper, coriander, angelica root, cardamon, sorrel, and sumac. One can enjoy this drink on the rocks mix with tonic or splashed with an array of cocktails.

The Amass Afterdream is shelf-stable although it’s best enjoyed within three months after opening. Aside from it being non-alcoholic, it is also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. It has no artificial flavors and has no added sugars and synthetic coloring.

Images courtesy of Amass