With a strong demand for urban mobility solutions, electric bikes are probably the most popular platform. Even the world’s leading bicycle brands are also cashing in on this highly lucrative segment. Sometimes, you stumble upon promising crowdfunding projects that offer the best bang for your buck. Our pick would be the AMANO S900.

With a little over a day left to go, the e-bike already sits at $12,451 from 10 backers. AMANO’s original goal is a modest $1,273, but it plans to deliver more than just a daily commuter. According to its press materials, this ride is “a statement piece that redefines fashion norms.”

Straight out of the gate, we have seven color schemes available. In addition to the usual standard hues, owners can go for eye-catching shades such as cream, lavender, and sky blue. According to the S900’s Kickstarter campaign, more will follow in the future.

Despite billing it as a daily driver for the city streets, it’s oddly not sporting a step-through frame. Nevertheless, we wouldn’t exactly consider it a dealbreaker of sorts. For weight savings without compromise to durability, it’s fabricated out of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy.

The e-bike features an integrated TFT display on the handlebars, a 250W rear hub motor with a rated torque of 33.19 lb-ft. A detachable 360 Wh Samsung battery promises an approximate range of 62 miles on a full charge. Meanwhile, the torque sensor delivers smooth assistance when needed.

For worry-free travel, AMANO equips the S900 with a maintenance-free carbon belt drive. Finally, reliable stopping power comes from the ZOOM hydraulic disc brakes. The company writes: “Precision-tuned responsiveness ensures effortless urban control and unshakeable confidence.”

Images courtesy of AMANO