Sometimes all you need in your daily urban ventures are the necessities like your phone, cards, and other useful small items. If you want a slim wallet to hold everyday essentials but don’t want to sacrifice quality, then Alpaka Gear’s Zip Pouch Pro is a smart choice.

It features a minimalist design but offers smart solutions. It has enough pockets to store cash or cards, a pen, and even a few utility tools for quick DIY fixes. It can hold a max of 12 cards and has additional external slots not found in its predecessor, the Zip Pouch.

Alpaka Gear’s Zip Pouch Pro has three external slots for your EDC gear like a multi-tool, knife, flashlight, or lighter. Conveniently, it protects your cards from data theft with its RFID blocking material. Meanwhile, strong weatherproof, ripstop nylon fabrics and waterproof YKK aqua guard zippers with short pull tabs make this pouch ready for outdoor adventures.

This is a compact and lightweight wallet designed to secure your essentials and keep them in one place for easy access. It provides minimalist and neat organization at 5.11″ long and 3.34″ wide. Adding to its portability is its compatibility with Alpaka Gear’s HUB Ecosystem, including the HUB Keychain and HUB ModPanel, so you can clip it onto bags and belts for quick, on-the-go access.

Plus, Alpaka Gear’s Zip Pouch Pro is crafted with the planet in mind. It is made with 100% carbon neutral fabric and for every purchase, the company plants one tree and donates 1% of profits to environmental nonprofit organizations. This wallet also comes in a series of attractive colorways and limited-edition colors aside from black.

