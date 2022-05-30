Allbirds’ Tree Dasher Relay is versatile and stylish footwear. It makes excellent workout shoes because it offers support even for more high-impact routines. It also works as casual, day-to-day wear.

This is a lightweight pair that can easily rival any running shoes available on the market and that’s because of its construction. It uses eco-friendly or sustainable materials including leftover stock yarns from the sampling process. In this case, it used a knitted special one-piece upper made from FSC Certified eucalyptus trees.

What you get is a one-piece, laceless design that’s breathable, flexible, and easily slips on and off and the added pull tab aids in the process. Moreover, Allbirds’ Tree Dasher Relay is unique to each user. This is because no yarns are the same. They come in slight variations in color for a one-of-a-kind design.

Likewise, the midsole is unique because the material used is the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA. It is made from dual-density SweetFoam derived from sugarcane. Despite its natural source, the midsole is optimized for cushion, comfort, and stability with efficient energy return.

Adding cushion to the Allbirds’ Tree Dasher Relay is the brand’s signature ZQ Merino wool that lines the heel counter and locks your feet in place. Meanwhile, natural rubber traction pads on the outsole increase pronation control and stability. This way the shoes get a good grip on the ground no matter the terrain.

Other notable features of the Allbirds’ Tree Dasher Relay shoes are the removable castor bean sockliners. They emit less carbon than petroleum-based foam and are contoured for an ergonomic, flexible, anatomical support.

Images courtesy of Allbirds