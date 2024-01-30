The custom Blue Heron home at 1526 Dragon Crest Ave, Henderson, Nevada, called Albatros, is on the market for $18, 500,000. The property boasts panoramic views of Sin City, the Las Vegas Strip and the mountains from its location, in a private cul-de-sac at the top of the double gated Dragon’s Reserve in MacDonald Highlands.

This manse sprawls over 10,067 square feet of expansive open floor plan with a huge living area perfect for entertaining guests. It has seven bedrooms and seven full baths and is the epitome of luxury from the exterior to the interior. It has 30-foot high ceilings, indoor water features, including a pool, and 23-foot motorized pocket sliding doors that overlook panoramic views.

Albatros features heated floors, a chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a 20-foot-long island decked in half black granite and half white marble. The kitchen also boasts an 8-by-15-foot porcelain tile backsplash and all top-of the-line finishes and appliances.

Other sensual yet sophisticated features of the home include a hidden primary suite with private outdoor shower, cabana and spa. The primary suite is accessible with a wave of a hand. Meanwhile, outside is a private oasis with over 2,000 square feet infinity edge pool and spa and an outdoor kitchen.

Albatros also has its own full-equipped gym and side-by-side glass offices that all look out to the strip and mountains. New owners of this luxurious property get access to Las Vegas’ most exclusive communities and can enjoy amenities such as a championship golf course, bar, restaurant, gym, tennis court, pickleball, pool, and more.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty