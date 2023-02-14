It looks like Nike is out to continue its streak of awesome drops since 2022 with another understated yet classy colorway for an iconic shoe. The silhouette in question here is the Air Max 95 Next Nature which receives a Stadium Green revamp for 2023. As you can see, sometimes all a company needs to do is just tweak the hues.

The sports apparel company operating out of Beaverton, Oregon knows when they have a hit on its hands. Many of their products enjoy a loyal following among athletes and average users. It all boils down to craftsmanship, design, performance, and regular refreshes to keep sneakerheads on their toes.

Nike’s Stadium Green Air Max 95 Next Nature embodies everything that makes the brand so popular. For this iteration, we have an upper construction that starts off with a base of white mesh. It then transitions from lighter tones of gray to darker on the way down to the black midsole.

Moreover, its gradient components are crafted out of synthetic leather instead of suede. Meanwhile, the black panel over the toe box tapers to line up with the Air Max 95 Next Nature’s white mesh tongue. Stadium Green lace loops are stitched over a black mesh element and hold white round laces to secure your foot.

The kicks then show the Swoosh logos in green on the lateral side of the heels. The Air Max signature is likewise visible on the tongue tags, while the Nike Air branding in Stadium Green is on the heel tabs. A quick peek inside, shows a sockliner with the Next Nature emblem in black over green. Finally, rounding out the Air Max 95 Next Nature are the Air units in a verdant shade as well.

Images courtesy of Nike