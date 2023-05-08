In 2021, fans of Marvel’s Web-slinger were treated to one of the best movies ever in the long-running series. We got to see the three actors who portrayed Peter Parker in different movies together for a major team-up against the bad guys. Nike just recently launched the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” ahead of a highly anticipated animated film this summer.

If you have been closely following Sony’s plans for the beloved superhero franchise, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is releasing on June 2, 2023, in the United States and other regions as well. Those with a keen eye for kicks know that Miles Morales has excellent taste in footwear.

In fact, he dons a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Origin Story” in the first installment. With the exclusive SNKRS drop of the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” stocks sold out almost immediately. However, if you missed out, there are reputable resellers peddling the shoes with a price bump.

Although there are other awesome takes for this timeless silhouette, hardcore collectors are willing to pay a premium to own limited-edition collaborations like this bad boy. As many of you already know, the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” will soon make its silver screen debut albeit in CG form.

As for the actual sneakers, we have the classic Chicago colorway slapped on a mixed-material construction. The upper uses leather, suede, and what appears to be synthetics. The panels are predominantly in shades of red over white with black laces, Swoosh logos, and other detailing.

You’ll also notice the special graphics that adorn the eyestays. The Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” sports a white midsole and a crimson outsole. The product page reads, “you don’t need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s.”

Images courtesy of Nike