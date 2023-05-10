Even after generations of redesigns, a Porsche manages to retain an iconic appeal among motoring enthusiasts. The latest models are some of the coolest we’ve seen from the manufacturer, but old-school silhouettes remain in demand among enthusiasts of the marque. The most recent project undertaken by Aimé Leon Dore involves a 1960 Porsche 356B.

Like previous revamps featured before, this takes another classic and tweaks it in the most stylish way possible. This collaboration might seem a bit odd at first, but there have been multiple ventures like it by prominent names in their respective industries. A fascinating partnership that comes to mind is the Maserati Ghibli styled by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s acclaimed Fragment Design.

The high-performance luxury sedan receives a bespoke collection of customizations and was offered in two versions. The American fashion and lifestyle label prefers a more modest route with the 1960 Porsche 356B. In fact, this is not Aimé Leon Dore’s first foray into automotive builds which positions this as their third outing.

Starting with the exterior, the 1960 Porsche 356B now wears a fresh coat of paint in the shade of Midnight Blue. The coupe also gets a bumper delete on both ends, while a set of fog lights occupy the new space up front. Next up are the disc brake upgrades for all four wheels. Moreover, the aluminum rims are shod in white wall tires.

Onlookers will also notice that the forward fenders are now adorned with hand-painted gold crests of the brand. The tailgate of the 1960 Porsche 356B also flaunts exclusive badges of the New York-based group. Meanwhile, the cockpit of the vehicle is decorated with Midnight Blue leather upholstery on the seats with matching embroidery and tartan plaid elements. Gold accents likewise dot the interior.

Images courtesy of Porsche/Aimé Leon Dore