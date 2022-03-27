Get moving and exploring with the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX Hiking Shoes. These lightweight shoes are waterproof and breathable so you stay comfortable no matter how far your feet can carry you.

GORE-TEX membrane makes this pair all-weather wear. It easily seals out moisture so your feet stay dry. On top of that is a Primeknit textile upper for a breathable construction all throughout. A textile lining and molded sockliner protect your feet from the inside.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX Hiking Shoes lets you hike and trek the trail and the mountains both in comfort and safety. It combines the convenience and functionality of a hiking boot and trail shoe. This hybrid pair is safe for venturing out into uneven terrain with Responsive Boost midsole for extra energy return with each step.

Meanwhile, a Continental grip rubber outsole provides the traction you need to take those challenging paths, be it on rocky, muddy, or loose ground, in both wet or dry conditions. The grippy outsole and responsive midsole work together to provide all-terrain traction, so the more you give, the more you get in return.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX Hiking Shoes employ a lace closure and hug the foot to keep you steady on your path. It is built to last for many uses and even has abrasion-resistant reinforcements and a molded toe cap to give you a confident stride. This is one outdoor gear that provides rugged, heavy-duty performance but with the comfort of a sneaker.

