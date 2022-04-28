Sneakerheads are in for more colorful excitement as Adidas looks to add more colorways to its NMD_V3 lineup. Coming soon are the “Core Black/Signal Green” and the “Active Purple/Core Black/Signal Green” palette.

Adidas continues with its sustainability efforts as it reaches the 7th year of its NMD series. As with the passing time, there is also the demand for more eye-catching silhouettes just like the abovementioned colorways. As with the previous releases, the two new additions come made with a series of recycled materials, with the upper made from 50% recycled content comprising of a textile upper and textile lining.

The “Core Black/ Signal Green” addition to the NMD_V3 series exudes a 90s vibe with its predominantly black upper and a green outsole with a hint of orange. It uses a lace-up closure and features a BOOST midsole for incredible cushion and great energy return with each step. It also has OG-inspired midsole plugs with a heel tab to make for easy wear on/off. A rubber outsole provides great traction and grip so you feel protected as you go about your daily grind.

Meanwhile, the Adidas Active Purple/Core Black/Signal Green colorway of the NMD_V3 series goes royal with its striking matte purple upper, black interior, and green/black laces. A translucent rubber sheet wraps around the cream-colored midsole, making the upper stand out even more.

The only difference between the two is the color. They both come with an upper made from 50% recycled materials, OG-inspired midsole plugs, a heel pull, and Adidas BOOST for comfort and energy returns. Both new colorways of the NMD_V3 series will arrive on May 1 via the Adidas website.

Images courtesy of Adidas