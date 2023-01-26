Experience a unique holiday experience close to nature at the Achiote Jungle Villas. Nestled in the lush rainforests of Uvita, Costa Rica, a small town stretched along the South Pacific coast, the villas overlook amazing sceneries and have high-end amenities for a relaxing stay.

There are currently two boutique villas open for rent and each offers ocean views directly from the bed or the adjoining terrace. Each villa also has a plunge infinity pool on the side that faces out to the ocean. Even the bathrooms come with glazed walls that overlook the lush topography.

The Achiote Jungle Villas, designed by the internationally awarded architecture studio Formafatal, ensure you have a truly memorable and comfortable stay. Each villa is fully equipped with modern amenities to make it your home away from home. These include a fully-equipped kitchen with appliances by KitchenAid. Meanwhile, the spacious bedrooms let you wake up to the morning sun and sleep in the starry sky. Even the modern bathrooms offer a spa-like experience with rain showers.

The Achiote Jungle Villas feature floor-to-ceiling frameless sliding glass doors that provide a partition between the terrace and the bedroom. The villas partly levitate above the steep slope at a height of around 300 m above the sea. Nestled in the middle of the jungle, they provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy Costa Rica’s natural beauty. The area is bursting with wildlife, monkeys, tropical birds, sloths, and other local animals. Guests at the villas can also learn more about the local flora and wildlife and venture the rainforest on foot or by bike. They can also enjoy rafting, hiking, or zip-lining near the area.

Images courtesy of Formafatal