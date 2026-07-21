Academic pursuits shape the future of society. It is why people should never neglect education. However, as long as an individual is willing to learn, there are many ways to gain more knowledge. Although the internet is full of information we can tap into anytime, it does not necessarily make traditional classrooms obsolete. Meanwhile, plans for the new Academic Center at the Universidad Francisco de Vitoria (UFV) by BIG showcase why architectural design matters.

Back then, not a lot of thought went into how an institution and its facilities look. In fact, there are plenty of campuses that preserve their original architecture. Of course, renovations or improvements are essential to abide by modern safety regulations. Simply put, only what is necessary goes into these modifications.

Bjarke Ingels Group, on the other hand, presents a contemporary blueprint equipped with everything students need and more. For those wondering, the Academic Center at UFV is in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, Spain, and this new project is still in the design phase. The renders share a glimpse of how it will appear upon completion.

Overall, the structure spans 45,208 square feet and boasts multiple levels. Lighter shades of concrete, full-height windows, and timber-clad interiors ensure there is no brutalist motif here. A couple of the rectangular stacked volumes are rotated to form triangular overhangs, which also double as shade for the areas below.

Given the layout, it’s a safe bet that natural ventilation keeps the open areas cool. Elsewhere, the rooftop of the Academic Center at UFV becomes the ideal spot to get a bird’s eye view of the campus. Since there’s plenty of sunlight that filters through the glazing, the spaces should feel conducive for learning.

Images courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group