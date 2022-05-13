These days, some carmakers now offer powerful SUVs that could very well take on the tracks with some minor tweaks. These often come with sportier silhouettes and slightly more aggressive aerodynamics. ABT Sportline, on the other hand, is taking Audi’s platform and modifying it into a race-ready machine. This is the RSQ8 Signature Edition.

According to the German tuner, the donor RS Q8 is no longer a sport utility vehicle, but “the world’s only racing utility vehicle.” In its stock trim, the ride outputs 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque with a 0-62 mph of 3.8 seconds. As for the RSQ8 Signature Edition, its 4.0-liter V8 generates 800 horsepower with 737.6 lb-ft of torque and can hit 62 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds.

Therefore, we’re looking at a difference of 200 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque in contrast to the standard model. Meanwhile, if you should push it to the limit, the RSQ8 Signature Edition can hit a top speed of approximately 196 mph. For those wondering, ABT Sportline’s team ensures that it remains road-legal despite the insane upgrades.

Speaking of which, the sleek body now features a Carbon Bold aero kit. Even against its blackout exterior, the familiar weave of the composite is visible on the front splitter, side skirts, wheel arches, rear diffuser, air intake grilles, air intake surrounds, and exhaust surrounds.

The permanent all-wheel-drive setup transfers all that power via a set of custom glossy black forged wheels. These are shod in Continental SportContact 6 tires and flaunt self-leveling hubcaps. With the help of ABT Sportline’s Level Control system, owners can adjust their RSQ8 Signature Edition’s handling characteristics as well. Finally, bespoke classy embellishments redefine the interior

Images courtesy of ABT Sportline