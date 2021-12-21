Aside from beer, we also regularly indulge in other types of fizzy drinks. Although there is already a bunch of published findings that show these cause a myriad of diseases, we often find it difficult for us to stay away from them. For the health-conscious among you, the Carbonator III from Aarke lets you enjoy healthier homemade options.

High-fructose corn syrup and sugar are to blame for the surge of obesity and diabetes, but beverage manufacturers are not about to stop their use. Even some so-called zero-calorie sweeteners also have their downsides. Thus, why not just make one at home and omit all the bad stuff?

Aarke makes that possible with their latest gadget. The stainless-steel construction of the Carbonator III gives it an exquisite aesthetic. Moreover, the material is durable and will withstand corrosion like a champ. It’s available in multiple finishes, but we like the elegant black chrome one.

Experts claim that it’s the tingling sensation the carbonated water creates that keeps us coming back for more. The Carbonator III is a sleek and slim machine that makes the process convenient for the average user who loves fizzy refreshments.

Of course, carbonation can’t happen without carbon dioxide, which is why you’ll need some to get the party started. Aarke recommends the 14.5-ounce CO2 cylinders from SodaStream, these pack enough charges to carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Better grab more than one if you guzzle bubbly beverages on a regular basis.

To get that soda pop experience, just add some crushed fruits and your preferred sweetener. To make it even easier, Aarke offers a bundle the includes the Carbonator III, a BPA-free PET bottle, and four flavor drops. There’s Wild Strawberry, Cucumber Lime, Citrus Twist, and Black Raspberry.

Images courtesy of Aarke