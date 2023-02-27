Celebrity-endorsed brands are nothing new, but one label, in particular, remains as popular since it debuted. In 1984, Nike – in partnership with “His Airness” Michael Jordan – established the Air Jordan line. Since then, it has delivered shoes that have become iconic over the years. The latest iteration to ship is the Air Jordan XII by A Ma Maniére.

Although the sportswear group is a household name and does not really need additional promotion, the publicity a collaboration generates is a welcome boost for its products. If you browse the catalog of A Ma Maniére, many of their Air Jordan tie-ins are already sold out.

In fact, buyers may want to hurry and cop the Air Jordan XII before all allocated stocks are spoken for. These flaunt a bespoke cosmetic makeover courtesy of the fashion boutique available in two colorways. The 1996 silhouette is available in White/Burgundy or Black/Burgundy.

This means sneakerheads should consider one of each or more for their collection. From an aesthetic standpoint, these kicks exude an elegant vibe thanks to the choice of materials and chromatic combinations. A Ma Maniére presents this Air Jordan XII with a leather upper for the White/Burgundy and suede for the Black/Burgundy version.

What’s similar on both is the suede overlay in a shade of Burgundy Crush along with metallic hardware. The latter elements appear on the quarter and on the upper two eyelets and feature the Jumpman branding and logo respectively.

Meanwhile, co-branding detailing appears on various sections of the Air Jordan XII. These give it a distinct look over the standard-issue basketball sneakers. A Ma Maniére is launching it together with a stylish capsule collection for buyers who want to match it up with other apparel.

Images courtesy of A Ma Maniére