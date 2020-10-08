When shopping for Nintendo Switch accessories, there are a bunch of third-party brands that offer great value. While some offer decent features for a cheaper cost, others border on the premium price spectrum. As such, some might go for official first-party offerings instead and miss out on some awesome alternatives. 8BitDo, on the other hand, has been pumping out some of the best gear for the hybrid system. One of their latest is the Arcade Stick which looks like pure nostalgia.

Although actual arcades are a fragment of the past, some of us crave some form of it in our homes. There are companies that offer miniature arcade cabinets or even life-size replicas. Some gaming brands even offer unique gaming goods that draw inspiration from those quarter-guzzling machines of our yesteryears. Meanwhile, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick turns your Switch into your versatile personal retro platform.

With a huge collection of old-school titles available in the Nintendo eShop, you’re one step away from nostalgic gaming goodness. Don’t mind the aesthetics, because this is one modern gaming controller. It boasts all the connectivity options one could ask for such wired, 2.4G wireless (with receiver), and Bluetooth

Aside from the Switch, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick is likewise compatible with your gaming PC. While some of you might play titles from a mix of genres, if you love fighting games like some of us here, this is one awesome device. We love the button layout, as well as the recessed P1 and P2 buttons that prevent accidental presses. Moreover, the components are compatible with Sanwa and Seimitsu parts. Finally, the 1,000 mAh rechargeable battery provides hours of wireless gaming freedom.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo